PNC approves Bachelor of Nursing Generic classes

JHANG: The Pakistan Nursing Council has approved to launch classes of Bachelor of Nursing Generic (4-year programme) in the School of Nursing, DHQ Hospital.

According to a notification of the PMC registrar, during a recent meeting of the council, 50 admissions of Bachelor of Nursing Generic had been approved in Jhang DHQ Hospital School of Nursing. The principal of the school Madam Shahnaz confirmed that in the light of the directions of the PNC, necessary arrangements to upgrade demo room, skill, anatomy & physiology and computer laboratories, provision of multimedia systems for lecture rooms, edition of books in the library, internet facility for the faculty members and renovation of the school building had been started and hopefully admissions of BS Nursing( Generic) would start in the next academic session with the provision of a monthly stipend facility. She said that 110 girl students were already studying in general nursing and midwifery classes with a hostel and monthly stipend facility of an amount equal to the basic pay of grade 17 officer.

THEFT OF TREES: The Massan police SHO is reportedly reluctant to register an FIR regarding the theft of state’s 30 trees worth Rs 90,000 against influential persons.The Tehsil Council inspector through a report/application informed that maximum trees were planted in different areas under Clean & Green Punjab drive of the Punjab government by utilising public funds. However, some influential persons found involved in cutting roadsides trees, he alleged.

He claimed that the accused persons cut 30 trees worth Rs 90,000 from Massan Kabli Road. He demanded immediate registration of the FIR against the accused besides recovery of government loss. The SHO was informed about the incident but he was reluctant to register the FIR against eth accused persons, he blamed. When contacted, district police spokesman Ali Abbas told The News that the SHO had confirmed receiving of the application of the Tehsil Council inspector about the theft of trees. He told that the process was being underway to register the case.