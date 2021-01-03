Sale of winter treats on the rise in chilly weather

Rawalpindi : The sale of traditional treats particularly fried food items witnessed a new high after recent winter showers caused a sudden dip in the atmospheric temperatures in the twin cities.

A huge rush was seen at the food stalls in the markets selling chicken soup, fried fish, samosas, pakoras, vegetable rolls, hot coffee, Kashmiri tea, green tea and ‘gajar ka halwa’ (carrot dessert).

Though there is a spike in the coronavirus cases in ongoing second wave of global pandemic the people thronged the coffee shops to brave the cold weather conditions.

The fish stalls had a special attraction for the customers who were seen buying various varieties of fish including salmon, mushka, masher and rahu.

The fish shops in the Melody Market, Sector F-8 and Sector F-10 in Islamabad received a large number of customers belonging to all walks of life. In Rawalpindi, the fish shops in various areas like Committee Chowk, Banni, Saddar, Sadiqabad and Tench Bhata also became popular destination for the customers.

The customers who were visiting tea shops also took keen interest in green tea that is considered one of the best winter delicacies especially when it is served with cardamom, cinnamon barks, crushed almonds and saffron.

For food lovers winters are considered incomplete without ‘gajar ka halwa’ so many of them rushed towards the outlets and enjoyed this winter delicacy in chilly weather. Some areas of Rawalpindi are quite popular with regard to sale of ‘gajar ka halwa’ and this business further flourishes in the winter season.

The people also thronged popular samosa shops in some areas like Commercial Market, Banni and Saddar. The sale of samosas and pakoras increased considerably and customers even waited too long to get hands on their favorite winter delights.