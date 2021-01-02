PFA sealed 9,221 food points in 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had sealed 9,221 food points as per its annual performance report for 2020 released here on Friday.

As per the report 423,323 food points have been checked and out of which 9,221 were sealed. PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissvana said that 2,082 food businesses were imposed Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO). 10,350 samples had been collected for screening from different food products.

He further said that 35,618 food points have been imposed fine over violation of hygiene standards and non-compliance of SOPs. Cases have been registered against 380 Food Business Operators over adulteration mafia and counterfeiters. Furthermore, he said that 3,520,684 litres adulterated milk had been flushed in 2020 while 118,786kg blended spices were discarded by previous year.