Bilawal, Zardari to attend PDM heads meeting thru video link

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is scheduled to hold its meeting today (Friday) to decide the future line of action regarding resignations, contesting Senate elections and by-polls; former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the PDM heads meeting in Lahore through video link.

The PPP will be represented in the meeting by former prime ministers Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Farhatullah Babar while Senator Sherry Rehman will also attend the meeting through video link.