BRT mobile app launched to facilitate passengers

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Transport Shah Muhammad inaugurated the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Zu Peshawar mobile application at a ceremony held here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the smart access to the BRT services was meant to facilitate the public.

The special assistant said that TransPeshawar’s Mobile-based application, the first of its kind in Pakistan, met the need of modern technology.

“The efforts of the team for developing the mobile application is commendable, he said, adding, the application was designed to provide access to a variety of features of Zu system.

TransPeshawar said that the application would make the registration process easy. It can help plan trip, Zu credit with Zu wallet, easy top-up, real-time bus schedule, locate nearby bicycle station, know the travel history and fare payments through mobile devices.

Shah Muhammad urged citizens to use this app as that would also help in the fight against COVID-19.He said the BRT project was liked by public, adding that the ridership data since its inauguration proved his claim.

The special assistant said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had initiated the BRT project in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank with the commitment of serving the general public in Peshawar and for the purpose of better management of traffic in the provincial capital

He added that BRT would revamp the existing transport system of the city by replacing old, orthodox, unsafe transport system.

Shah Muhammad said that the project was a major undertaking not just in the development of the physical infrastructure of the city but as a catalyst for urban regeneration and economic growth.

He said this public transport system was designed to improve the transportation in the capital and its capacity and reliability was far advanced relative to a conventional bus system.