Kotwali Chowk to Sonehri Mosque rehabilitation WCLA’s notable project

LAHORE:The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) initiated many notable projects of conservation, tourism and heritage promotion during the year 2020.

According to a yearly roundup released on Thursday, WCLA had some significant initiatives and activities during the just-ending year. One of the significant projects completed in Lahore was the rehabilitation of Kotwali Chowk to Sonehri Mosque. Under this project, WCLA had launched Rs300 million preservation and rehabilitation project known as Package 4 starting from Kotwali Chowk to Sonehri Mosque. Under the project, the facade of 150 buildings will be rehabilitated and 25 streets would be constructed for the betterment of the local community. So far, 20 buildings are being conserved and six streets are under construction. The project also includes repair and change of drainage system, clean water supply, telecom, and electricity works will be taken underground. The 18-month long project will be completed in March 2022.

Another significant project was preservation of historic houses at Chowk Wazir Khan. The WCLA and Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan (AKCSP) are repairing and uplifting the façade of four historic buildings at the chowk. The project is being done with the funding of Punjab govt and US Embassy. The sites will soon be opened for tourists.

Preservation of Northern Side of Wazir Khan Mosque was also an important project and WCLA and AKCSP are currently working on conservation and preservation of the northern wall of Wazir Khan Mosque.

Conservation of 10 monuments at Lahore Fort was a heavily budgeted project, which was started in the year 2020. WCLA had launched Rs 964 million conservation project in Lahore Fort which included conservation of Moti Mosque, Makatib Khana, Diwan-e-Aam, Diwan-e-Khas, Kala Burj, Laal Burj and Akbari Hammam. Development of Lahore Fort buffer zone was also started in the year 2020. The WCLA and French Development Agency – Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) – have successfully planned the development of a buffer zone around the Lahore Fort along with the removal of 320 shops, including Rim Market and encroachments around the Mariam Zamani Mosque. The cost of the project is Rs 4483.11 million.

WCLA also started projects in other cities which included conservation of Mir Chakar Rind’s tomb at Satgara in Okara district with an estimated cost of Rs 114.5 million, preservation of DC office Sargodha with an estimated cost of Rs 129.23 million and preservation and conservation of Red Fort in Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir with an estimated cost of Rs 124 million. During the year 2020, Punjab govt had decided to expand WCLA on the provincial level to preserve and promote heritage in the province. The provincial cabinet has approved the amendments by the WCLA 2012 Act, and soon it will be presented in Punjab Assembly for legislation.