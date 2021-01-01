PCF lifts one-year ban on Army, Wapda teams

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has lifted one-year ban on Army and Wapda, allowing the both departmental teams to participate in the national and international events.

Last year, the ban was imposed on the cyclists of two departments over their participation in the National Games held in Peshawar.

Talking to ‘The News’, PCF president Syed Azhar Shah said that the ban was imposed on the teams in December 2019.

“International cycling body had barred the teams’ participation in the National Games’ cycling events as the event was conducted by unqualified and non-recognized officials. The Union Cycling International (UCI) had imposed the ban because only UCI license-holders can conduct such events,” Azhar Shah said.

He added that despite clear instructions the two departments participated in the Games.

“We have decided to lift the ban on the two departments. The letters to this effect will be sent to these departments within next couple of days. Now their cyclists are free to compete in all national and international events” Azhar said.