Kh Asif says cases aimed at pressurising him to abandon Nawaz

LAHORE: PML-N Parliamentary Leader Khwaja Asif has said his arrest and the fake inquiries and cases against him are based on mala fide intention to pressure him to abandon PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and his narrative.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that ever since the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, all efforts were being made in every possible manner to weaken and divide the PML-N.

For this, he said Imran Khan turned national institutions into instruments of political victimisation and engineering. PML-N leaders including him were being continuously harassed to flip their loyalties and go against Nawaz.

He said that for the past two and a half years, he had been dealing with these so-called assets beyond means cases propped up to push him to abandon Nawaz Sharif and his narrative of supremacy of the Constitution, parliament and respect for people's vote. But neither he nor any other PML-N leader would bow down before such vicious and shallow-minded tactics.

He said the PML-N leadership would at no cost turn against the party Quaid. Answering a question regarding his arrest being part of Imran's agenda as exposed by former NAB chief Bashir Memon, he said Imran's petty vengeance and prejudice is the sole stimulus behind his arrest.

He said he has faced many fake cases and wouldn't abandon his stance. Imran Khan should get ready to face the music because now the NAB law would not be amended or reformed and Imran would face the same scrutiny soon in accordance with the manipulation-prone draconian NAB laws.