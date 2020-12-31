Swat journalists’ role in peace restoration underlined

MINGORA: Senior officials have lauded the role of the Swat journalist community in the restoration of peace in the scenic valley.

Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam and District Police Officer (DPO) Qasim Ali Khan said journalists in the Swat had played a role in the peace restoration in this part of the country.

They urged the journalist community to continue the very role for the larger interest of the community as both visited the press club to greet the new office-bearers.

President, District Bar Association Inayat Khan, Assistant Director Information Nizam Khan, former nazim Ikram Khan, President Swat Traders Association Abdul Rahim Khan were also present on the occasion.

They all extended support to the newly-elected office-bearers of the Swat Press Club and Swat Union of Journalists.

Saqib Raza Aslam said that district administration would fully cooperate with the new representatives of the journalist community.

Newly elected president of the Swat Press Club Mahboob Ali Yousafzai thanked all the participants for the support they had offered.

Meanwhile, Shahzad Alam was elected president and Sheraz Khan general secretary of Swat Electronic Media Association.

Haroon Siraj was elected senior vice-president of the association, Muhammad Zubair, vice-president, Murad Ali Khan, deputy general secretary, Shah Asad Ali, joint secretary, and Nasir Alam as finance secretary.

Mahboob Ali Yousafzai, Ghafoor Khan Adil, Faqir Gul Lala, Muhammad Hayat Chaman, Khurshid Imran and Asmat Ali Akhun were elected as members of the governing body.