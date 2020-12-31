Drone technology used for PSB Centre new projects mapping

KARACHI: Drone technology was used in the mapping of PSB-owned National Coaching Centre’s development project proposed by PSB executive committee, 'The News' learnt on Wednesday.

Informed sources said an aerial survey was conducted through drone technology to save time and energy in planning the execution of new sports projects.

The experts who conducted the drone survey prepared a comprehensive report in two days comprising more than 50 points.

The report has been sent to PSB executive committee member Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, who has visited the coaching centre many times to determine how new sports projects can be established and the existing facilities maintained.

In his last visit at the center, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, informed the media that around 19 Olympic games facilities would be built there including swimming pool, Lawn tennis courts.

The experts who prepared the report said that they wanted the inauguration of multipurpose sports complex as soon as possible with the construction of underground and overhead water tanks and arrangement of power supply. The complex is more than 90 percent complete but has not been opened for these issues.

A source said that land has been identified for building swimming pool and awn tennis courts. They also suggested that the wooden floor of the existing sports gymnasium could be replaced by synthetic (rubber) flooring.

They observed that there would be a lot of pressure on the National Coaching Centre from athletes of various disciplines when the COVID situation is under control. To entertain them, it would be better that multipurpose sports complex is inaugurated as soon as possible.

The report has been sent to PSB National Coaching Centre authorities and PSB executive committee member Aqeel Karim Dhedhi.

Dhedhi was not available for comment about how and when the new development projects would start.

It has to be mentioned that the federal government has re-composed the PSB executive committee to revive sports activities with the help of private sector as due to the lack of financial resources the ministry of IPC cannot launch new sports projects.