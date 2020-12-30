Marriyum flays hike in power tariffs

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned the hike in electricity tariffs.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said Imran Khan is looting the poor people of Pakistan by increasing the cost of electricity, gas, medicines and food items including sugar and flour. The former Information minister said the government has planned another massive wave of inflation to rob the nation which is why the PM is desperately begging negotiations with the opposition. Imran is so desperate for an ‘NRO’ that he is pleading for the support of those whom he accuses of being thieves and corrupt, only to save himself and his patronised mafias from accountability.

Marriyum said now another robbery of public money is under way through procurement of overpriced LNG. She said the selected and imposed Imran-led government is late in procurement of LNG and is now looting the nation by procuring LNG at extremely high rates. All this has been done to fill the pockets of Imran's ‘ATMs’ who produce electricity with furnace oil and diesel, she added. "When will Imran constitute a commission to investigate the delayed procurement of overpriced LNG and the daily loss of billions to the country? Imran patronises such theft of public money. He makes up a commission to distort the facts and then forgets about it altogether. It is the responsibility of the head of state to guard national treasure, not to help mafias loot national wealth.

The commission made after Rs 400 billion theft in sugar and Rs 200 billion theft in wheat are examples of this sinister strategy. Rs 122 billion robbed in LNG contracts are the latest in this series. How many times Imran will try to fool the public with such tactics, she questioned.