Rana Sana for recovering Railways Rs800b from Sh Rashid

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan strongly condemned the alleged loss of Rs2.5 billion annually in Railways in terms of electricity.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said instead of punishing, what he called, the devil of Rawalpindi for looting Rs800 billion in three years from Railways, he was promoted as Interior Minister.

“In fact such robberies will continue looting the national treasury in absence of proper accountability,” he said, adding that every year Rs2.5 billion of electricity is stolen in Railways. “The ‘peon’ submerged the Railways and filled his own pockets in the name of development.”

He demanded that the loss of Rs2.5 billion per annum caused to the national exchequer should be recovered from the ‘peon’ and his selected boss. He added that the corrupt mafia was robbing the people in the name of electricity, gas, flour, sugar, medicine, food and everything else.