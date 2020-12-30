close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
December 30, 2020

Food authority seizes 2,000kg unhygienic vegetables

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority while acting on public complaints seized more than 2,000kg of unhealthy vegetables and destroyed on the spot near Fizagat in Swat on Tuesday.

According to Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Director Operations, Food Safety Authority, sewerage line water was being used to clean the vegetables.

Azmatullah Wazir said that the action was taken on a public complaint received a few days ago, in which it was pointed out regarding the cleaning of vegetables in the sewerage line.

Director General Food Authority Sohail Khan said that strict action was being taken by the authority against the elements involved in playing with human health.

