PPP CEC takes major decisions today on Senate elections

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The PPP in its Central Executive Committee (CEC) will take a final decision about the polls for Senate 52-seats and by-elections of eight seats of National and provincial assemblies in its today’s (Tuesday) meeting in Karachi as it will have an impact on PPP’s future relationship with the united opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PDM summit of next Friday (January 1) at Jati Umrah Lahore will prove to be make or break for the united opposition alliance as it would take up highly sensitive issues vital for the survival of the movement.

Well placed PDM sources told The News here Monday that all eyes are focused on this week’s two meetings, which will determine future course of movement against the government. The sources pointed out that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and JUI of Maulana Fazl are on one-page with regard to Senate polls and by-elections. They too have to take a final decision before January 1 meeting so that they should put up their united position in the summit.

Majority of other component parties of the PDM, stands by the PML-N position, while Maulana Fazl has yet to discuss PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on the subject. The sources said that it is likely Nawaz Sharif will have consultations with the PPP supreme leader Asif Ali Zardari to save the PDM from any harm that could possibly inflict if the component parties take divergent views publicly on important issues like Senate polls and by-elections.

Without calling off resignations option, the PDM will spell out its strategy to deal with the upcoming developments extensively in the Friday meeting. The PPP sources said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hasn’t made up mind for attending the Lahore summit as he will decide about it on Thursday after viewing his engagements of the day. All other party heads have given their nod to show up in Jati Umrah Lahore’s PDM meeting, the sources said. There was a majority within the PPP who did not want to leave the parliamentary field open for the government.