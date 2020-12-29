LAHORE:Punjab Police have decided to launch an App for digital monitoring of inspection matters. The decision has been taken during a high level meeting chaired by the Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani for discussion on implementation of discipline and inspection matters.

Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, DIG IT Waqas Nazir and DIG IAB Muhammad Yousuf Malik and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Ghani said that the implementation on SOPs and their inspections are key to make the performance of any force more effective. All command officers in their respective districts should ensure compliance with SOPs and the orders issued regarding the observance of professional matters. He also stressed the officers to take disciplinary action against subordinates and officials who show irresponsibility in their duties.

He further said that the District Officers as well as the Internal Accountability Branch should ensure regular inspections of police stations, police lines and offices in the districts while reports of non-implementation of recommendations for action on violation of SOPs during inspections should be sent to central police office within one week.

He directed the DIG IT to complete and launch the App designed for digital monitoring of inspection matters as soon as possible while computerisation of all warehouses in all districts should be completed without delay.