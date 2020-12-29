Artworks on display at Ejaz Art Gallery

LAHORE:Three most prominent and acknowledged Pakistani artists’ 45 artworks entitled "Visual Statements" will be inaugurated and displayed in a unique Group Show at Ejaz Art Gallery, Off M M Alam Road on Tuesday (today).

The ‘Golden Triangle’ of these artists includes A Q Arif, Abrar Ahmed and AS Rind. To nullify the pandemic hysteria, this is a candid effort by Ejaz Art Gallery to create an opportunity to celebrate life yet again. Abrar Ahmed, A Q Arif, and A S Rind are among the most prominent and celebrated artists of Pakistan. Although each artist is unique in their expressions but their works seem inter-related. A S Rind’s selection of poetry seems a perfect fit for Abrar’s figures and Arif’s architectures as well. This exhibition is truly thought provoking yet serene visualization of life in colours.

According to A Q Arif “I paint the glories of nature and magnificence of God. I believe that there is nothing unnatural on this earth. Through my work, I need people to understand a simple fact that we all need to appreciate the beauty and harmony given to us by God. Beauty is not only in vibrant colours and pretty things like flowers, peacocks and angelic creatures; it lies in the hands of man and his heart.

I have chosen architecture as my point of interest and shown the complexities as well as its simplicity side by side to complement each other. I usually choose minimum colours and work in their tones, so that the attention of the viewer does not divert from my objective.

I choose to use earthy tones and the various shades of the night sky because, to me, they depict soil. So whether it is Fort in Agra, the glorious landscape in Jhelum, and the very heart of the Mughul Empire in Shahi Qila Lahore; there are no boundaries. My choice of structures usually limit to famous buildings from the Mughal Empire, shrines of famous Aulia or even newer structures that show inspiration from Mughal time period “. Abrar Ahmed is a Karachi-based self-taught visual artist whose work revolves around South Asian cultural backdrop.