4 killed, 16 hurt as 3 vehicles hit each other in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: As many as four people were killed, more than 16 sustained serious injuries as a result of a collision among three vehicles, including a passenger coaster, a mini truck and a passenger Suzuki pick-up at Srinagar Highway on Sunday morning.

The passengers expired on the spot were identified as Gul Khan, 54, son of Noor Mohammad, Alam Jan, 44, son of Jan Mohammad, Naseem Khan, 36, son of Wali Jan and an unknown passenger, bearing Patient Control No. 12/20-21361. Three among the injured were reported to be in critical condition. The road accident happened at 7.25: am on Police Headquarters Chowk, when three speedy vehicles that rushed into the intersection to cross the Chowk first without noticing the traffic signal and traffic running on the main road.

“The people, living in the surrounding areas of the scene of the occurrence, rushed to the place of the accident upon hearing of a big bang of collision of three vehicles, while the people passing through the road, gather around the scene and the volunteers started taking out the passengers trapped in the wreckage of the ruined vehicles and shifted them to PIMS Hospitals.”

The area police and personnel of Rescue 1122 reached the scene and started rescue work.

SP (Industrial Zone) Zubair Shaikh, when contacted by this scribe, said, “An accident on Srinagar Highway, near police line signal, has resulted in death of three persons – Naseem Khan, Alam Jan, Gul Khan – all were travelling on pick up and 16 injured, including one in serious condition. All shifted to PIMS hospital.

Accident happened between coaster BR 868, Van DQ-418 and pick up RS 2171. Pick was going towards Sabzi Mandi, coaster was heading towards Airport from Zero Point and pick-up loader was stopped at signal. The coaster was going to drop the shift at Islamabad International Airport and hit the pick-up van, while signal was red. Driver of coaster Wajid Ali is shifted to hospital in injured condition.

Homicide Unit is investigating the case. FIR has been registered in Police Station Shams Colony Islamabad.