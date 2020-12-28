Online learner traffic licence branch set up in Dijkot

FAISALABAD: The online computerised learner traffic licence branch has been set up at Dijkot. Due to establishment of the branch, citizens would be able to get a learner permit after fulfilling the required conditions.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to CM for Sports Malik Umar Farooq inaugurated the branch. Chief Traffic Officer Shahzada Umar Abbas Baber, DSP HQ Rai Bashir Ahmad, Market Committee chairman Sadhar Malik Mubashar Shahzad and other officers were present.

The special assistant to the CM also visited the licencing branch and reviewed the procedure for issuing a learner’s permit on the occasion. He congratulated the citizens of Dijkot for the establishment of the leaner licence branch and said that the government was fulfilling its promise. He appreciated the arrangements of the City Traffic Police in the branch and hoped that staff would provide swift services to the applicants. He said that public service was the mission of his politics for which sincere effort was being taken. He said that organised traffic was the hallmark of a civilised society and therefore it was responsibility of all of us to follow the traffic laws.

The CTO termed the issuance of a learner driving licence at Dijkot an important step and said that the City Traffic Police believed in public service and the mission of rapid delivery of various services to the citizens.

The CTO informed about the acquisition of the learner permit and said that minimum age for obtaining a learner permit for a motorcycle, motorcycle jeep was 18 years and for LTV for a motor vehicle rickshaw, taxi and tractor commercial 21 years while 22 years old for HTV and LTV car licencing require three years of driving experience.

Anti-polio campaign to begin from Jan 11: The anti-polio campaign will start in the district from January 11, 2021.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the ongoing training workshop/session of the polio staff at District Health Office and talked with the staff about training aspects. The DC asked the polio teams to reach out to all the issues during the session to make the campaign a success. He also urged the other trainers to be informed according to the micro plan.

He said that every round was important for the complete eradication of polio virus, therefore the spirit for the campaign should not be diminished. The DC also asked the participants about the duty and said that all available resources were being utilised for success of the campaign.