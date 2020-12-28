Rain adds to chill

LAHORE:Foggy weather followed by moderate rain was witnessed in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started early morning and continued in spans till late at night. The rain increased the chill in the air forcing majority of the citizens to remain indoor.

Following the rain, Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz directed the field staff of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to reach the sore points of the city. However, rainwater was cleared from the sore points till evening and Wasa teams were directed to remain in filed.

The rain disrupted traffic movement on majority of the main roads of the provincial capital. The main roads like Ferozpur Road, Multan Road, Egerton Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, The Mall, Canal Bank Road, Raiwind Road and others witnessed traffic movement at a snail pace.

MET officials said a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Monday. They predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country.

However, rain/ snowfall was expected in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. They added that dense fog was likely to prevail in central/southern of Punjab and upper Sindh. Sunday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -14°C while in Lahore it was 4.8°C and maximum was 12.6°C.