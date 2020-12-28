PDM renews call for PM to quit or face long march

Ag Agencies

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has reiterated its demand for the Prime Minister to step down by January 31, or else it would initiate its long march to Islamabad, with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calling on supporters to “be prepared to face jails, tear gas and sticks” on their quest to “push the selected Premier” out.

Bilawal’s tone was reflected by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, who — before Bilawal spoke — called on supporters to promise to march towards the capital, as did PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who urged a “shift in thinking” and be prepared to “fill jails”.

They spoke at length against the government on the 13th anniversary of the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, who is buried at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh with her father Zulfikar Bhutto and brothers Murtaza and Shah Nawaz.

Speaking via video link, Zardari said the day is not far that the government would “collapse on its own weight”, and that running the country is “not the same as managing a cricket team”, Geo News reported.

He also challenged the government to hold elections and see who the people stood behind. The former president said he had “removed Musharraf from the presidency”. “What is Imran Khan, in comparison? We can remove Imran Khan Niazi. We just need to change our approach,” he told the crowds. “We must fill up the jails and we are ready to do that,” Zardari said.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz began her address in Sindhi, and spoke at length about Benazir’s struggle and sacrifice. She also insisted the PDM was united. Referring to the Prime Minister, she said: “What does PDM need to say to that man? He himself is saying he knows nothing [...] he is saying people should not assume power without preparation. I say, no one should be brought into power without preparation.”

Maryam said when people are “killing themselves out of hunger and desperation” due to inflation, the Prime Minister says “What can I do, I have no magic button”. “You (Imran Khan) say that one should not assume office without preparation, but you were not elected by the masses. Those who brought you to power will have to step back,” she said.

Ahead of the gathering, information minister Shibli Faraz said the opposition has nothing for the people as they are only interested in pursuing a “self serving agenda which revolves around them only”.

In a series of tweets, he said Maryam Nawaz’s visit to Larkana spoke volumes about the historical reality of “fighting from above, siblings from within”. “The assembling of these old foes, at same place in Larkana, has exposed their real faces to people. Those, who used to criticise each other in past and announced dragging each other on the roads of Lahore and Larkana, have become each other’s guests now.

“Indeed, this was their reality as they were entirely different in front of people - having another face to show people. Whenever corruption, double standards, horse trading, Changa Manga, Chamak and briefcase politics are mentioned in the country, Nawaz Sharif’s name emerges at the top.”

Separately, PTI’s lawmaker in Sindh, Haleem Adil Shaikh dismissed the crowds as a people having “gathered for biryani”. He also said the people should understand that they have gathered on stage to “protect themselves from punishment for corruption”