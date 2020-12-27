Bilawal congratulates Ahmed Shah’s panel on victory in Arts Council polls

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Arts Council of Pakistan President Ahmed Shah and his panel on their victory with a comfortable margin in the biennial elections of the council.

Bilawal said the Arts Council was a matter of pride for him as it was the centre for the promotion of arts and culture. “We are with you in every step taken to make Karachi the cradle of cultural activities. Artists are critics of society as well as physicians,” he added.

The PPP chairman said the resistance of artistes against dictatorship and extremism in the country was a shining chapter of our history.

Dec 25 celebrations

Earlier on Friday, the council held a cake cutting ceremony on the occasion of Christmas and birthday of the Quaid-e-Azam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shah said December 25 was a great day as the Quaid-e-Azam was born on that day.

He added that as Pakistanis, we need to pledge that we will run our country according to the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam.

The Arts Council president called for promoting all the languages and cultures of Pakistan in order to strengthen the country’s federation.

He said we must ensure that no federating unit of the country felt any sense of deprivation. He added that it was the very same reason that the Arts Council had started including sessions on the provincial languages of the country at the Annual Urdu Conference.