close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 27, 2020

Exhibition on life of Quaid-i-Azam continues at PCA

Islamabad

A
APP
December 27, 2020

Rawalpindi : A week-long photographic exhibition to pay tribute to the father of nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, portraying his life and freedom struggle movement continue to attract visitors of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad at Punjab Council of Arts (PCA).

More than one hundred rare photographs were displayed in the exhibition to highlight personal life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his struggle for an independent state.

Aim of the exhibition was to introduce the struggle of Quaid-i-Azam to the new generation, an official told APP.

A large number of art lovers, students, intelligentsia, researchers and general public were visiting the photo show to have a glimpse of the historical rare pictures of Quaid-i-Azam, he said.

Latest News

More From Islamabad