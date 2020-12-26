Christians greeted on Christmas

Rawalpindi: To express solidarity and celebrate Christmas with Christian community Station Commander Rawalpindi and President Chaklala and Rawalpindi cantonment boards Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani along with his wife paid visit to St Paul's Church on the invitation of Pastor Reverend Samual Titus.

While welcoming the guests, Rev Samual thanked the station commander.

While congratulating the Christian community of Pakistan in general and residents of Cantonment in particular Brigadier Kiani said that he has come to the church as an obligation being representative of the majority.