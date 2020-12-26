Quaid Day, Christmas celebrated

LAHORE:Quaid-e-Azam was the perfect example of Iqbal's "Mard-e-Momin and Rumi's "Mard-e-Kamil. This was stated by Senator Waleed Iqbal while addressing an event on Quaid-e-Azam Day organised by Aiwan-e-Iqbal and Iqbal Academy Pakistan. Iqbal Academy Pakistan Vice-President Dr Shahzad Qaiser, Director Prof Dr Baseera Ambreen, Anjum Waheed, administrator Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Nuzhat Akbar regional director, National Book Foundation, Brigadier (retd) Wajahat Hussain Sahi, director, Numl University and Haroon Akram Gill were also present.

Waleed Iqbal said Quaid-e-Azam changed the course of time, history and nation. Prof Dr Baseera Ambreen said “Both Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal are our focus and centre. According to Allama Iqbal, Quaid-e-Azam was a perfect leader and Allama considered himself a lowly soldier of Quaid-e-Azam.” Dr Shehzad Qaiser, Anjum Waheed, Nuzhat Akbar and Brigadier (retd) Wajahat Hussain Sahi also spoke on the personality and role of Quaid-e-Azam.

PML-N: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) organized a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Christmas and the birthdays of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well as former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at its Lahore office here on Friday. PML-N Lahore President Pervaiz Malik, General Secretary Kh Imran Nazir and other leaders participated in the function. A large number of workers including PML-N Lahore Women's President Shaista Pervaiz Malik and members of the assembly also attended the function.

PML-N Lahore President Pervaiz Malik said PML-N workers were fully prepared for any struggle and the spirit of PML-N workers was exemplary. “Nawaz Sharif always spoke of national unity,” he said and maintained that today there were piles of rubbish in Lahore, which never happened in the time of Shahbaz Sharif’s era.

Addressing the function, Malik Nadeem Kamran said that December 25 was a very important day in all respects. “We are celebrating together with our Christian brothers,” he said adding Quaid-e-Azam had changed the world with his struggle and Nawaz Sharif endured all kinds of hardships but did not back off from serving the country and the nation. Addressing the gathering, Rana Mashhood said that today was the birthday of the leader of the party who spoke for the stability of Pakistan. “Selected admitted that he had no experience of running the country. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also kept saying that he has no experience, old Pakistan should not be ruined by handing it over to inexperience people,” he stated. General Secretary Lahore Kh Imran Nazir paid tributes to the two leaders who have built and improved the country. “Those who consider Nawaz Sharif as a storyteller are ignorant,” he said adding Nawaz Sharif was first declared a hijacker and was punished but Allah Almighty gave him full respect. All PML-N workers deserve congratulations for all strongly facing every type of oppression, said Shaista Pervaiz Malik while addressing the function. She said that Maryam Nawaz was supporting Nawaz Sharif in the way Fatima Jinnah supported Quaid-e-Azam at that time. “I assure you that every girl and woman of the country will play her role in saving the country following Fatima Jinnah,” she said and added that December 25 was the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam who taught faith, unity and organization.

National History Museum: The National History Museum Lahore and Citizens Archive of Pakistan hosted day-long celebrations in connection with the 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam. The event took place under strict COVID-19 SOPs.

The National History Museum organised a series of interactive and fun-filled activities particularly for the younger generation. The day-long list of activities included a painting competition, quiz competition, Letters to Jinnah, storytelling session, puppet show and musical event. Children from all sections of society were invited to become a part of the celebrations. The winners of the painting and quiz contests were also awarded prizes. Jawad Ahmad Qureshi, director general of Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore and Awais Ahmed Malik, senior manager of National History Museum Lahore, also attended the event. Awais Ahmed Malik said, “At the National History Museum Lahore, we remember and commemorate our national heroes, shared history and struggle for independence. I think it is extremely important for the younger generation to come and learn about Jinnah and take lessons from his wisdom, perseverance, and statesmanship.”

Pervaiz: Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi in his message to the nation on the Quaid Day and Christmas has said that Quaid-e-Azam had put forth the ideology of Two Nations Theory on knowing the mentality of the Hindus. Quaid’s stance on Two Nations Theory has proved true in today’s world. Ask the Muslims of India how is their condition, there all minorities including Muslims are facing oppression from Hindus making their lives miserable, he said. Ch Pervaiz Elahi in his Christmas message congratulated the Christian community saying that all minorities in Pakistan are enjoying equal rights. We established a separate ministry for the first time, allocated funds in the budget for restoration and repairs of their churches.

LDA: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice-Chairman SM Imran has said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by virtue of his vision carved out a sovereign country for the Muslims of the subcontinent. Nations without an independent homeland can better understand the importance of independence, he said, adding “The example of Palestinians is before us who have been struggling and offering great sacrifices for the past 72 years only for the sake of freedom.” He was addressing a ceremony as the chief guest held in connection with the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam at LDA Sports Complex, Johar Town.

Dr Yasmin: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has sent wishes and greetings to the Christians community on the eve of Christmas and also wished the nation a happy birthday of Quaid-i-Azam.

In her message, the Health Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan dreams of a Pakistan as envisioned by father of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. She said the Quaid-i-Azam changed the map of the world and gave Muslims of the sub continent a homeland of their own. All coming generations would pay rich tribute to the great Quaid who taught us to take care of minorities.