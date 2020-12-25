Trader leader criticises ‘indifference’ of SAPM

MARDAN: Convener of the Afghan Transit Trade committee Zahir Shah said on Thursday that the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Moeed Yousaf had called a meeting of Afghan transit trade and but did not invite Federation of Pakistan Chamber and Commerce and Industry (PFCCI), which is the main body of business community.

Talking to the reporters Zahid Shah, who is also president of Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), said that FPCCI is the main body of the business community is playing its role in the country’s development.

Zahir Shah said the central committee on Pak-Afghan transit trade is an effective committee of FPCCI and as a stakeholder in the field of imports and exports is well aware of the issues. He added that the absence of a representative of the Federation’s Pak-Afghan Trade Committee in such an important meeting is a matter of concern.