Another inmate dies in Lahore jail

LAHORE: Another inmate in Camp Jail died under suspicious circumstances on Thursday. The victim identified as Asad Ullah was found reportedly unconscious in his barrack. He was shifted to a nearby hospital emergency for treatment but the doctors declared him as brought dead.
The victim was admitted in jail two months back in a burglary case. At least three cases were registered against him in Ghaziabad police station. His body has been removed to morgue for autopsy.