Sir Sikandar’s granddaughter gets back her land

Sir Sikandar Hayat, former prime minister of Punjab before Partition. File photo

LAHORE: After the intervention of the Supreme Court, the granddaughter of Sir Sikandar Hayat, former prime minister of Punjab before Partition, on Thursday got back 297 Kanals which her husband had illegally grabbed by forging her signatures on the property documents.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Sargodha had registered an FIR on November 11, 2019, against Aslam Hayat Qureshi, his brother-in-law Munir Qureshi and officials of the Revenue Department including the Patwari concerned for preparing and using bogus documents of the property gifted to Lalarukh Hayat, the granddaughter of Sir Hayat, by her husband.

A special judge of the ACE and the Lahore High Court had dismissed pre-arrest bail of Aslam Qureshi, the husband of Lalarukh, and other suspects. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court heard the bail petitions of the suspects on Thursday at the Lahore registry.

The other day, the bench had given one-day opportunity to both parties to deliberate upon the options for an amicable solution to the dispute. Dictating the order, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, the head of the bench, observed that the matter stood settled as the parties reached an agreement in writing and Aslam Qureshi had given assurance that he would fully abide by it. The bench allowed the pre-arrest bail to the suspects.