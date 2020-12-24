Selected rulers will have to go: Bilawal

MULTAN/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said sooner or later, the selected rulers will have to go.

He was addressing a reception held for party workers arrested ahead of the PDM rally in Multan. Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and all his four sons were absent from the reception. Only Gillani's younger brother Ahmed Mujtaba Gillani was present.

Bilawal paid a rich tribute to party workers held before the PDM Multan rally. He said the workers arrested by the police deserve salute. The people of Pakistan would remember their great contributions and sacrifices.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday held a meeting with Qaumi Watan Party Chief Aftab Ahmed Sherpao at his residence in Islamabad. Later, Bilawal telephoned Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and discussed with him the political situation in Balochistan and Pakistan. He also invited Achakzai to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on December 27.