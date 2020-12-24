Pak Navy men committed to defend motherland

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Navy Station Commander Lahore Commodore Nematullah called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor's House Lahore and discussed various issues during the meeting. Commodore Nematullah said that the officers and young men of Pakistan Navy are committed to defend the motherland till the last drop of blood.