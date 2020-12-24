close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 24, 2020

Pak Navy men committed to defend motherland

National

 
December 24, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Navy Station Commander Lahore Commodore Nematullah called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor's House Lahore and discussed various issues during the meeting. Commodore Nematullah said that the officers and young men of Pakistan Navy are committed to defend the motherland till the last drop of blood.

Latest News

More From Pakistan