APNS greets winners of Excellence Award

KARACHI: Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspapers Society, have congratulated the APNS members on winning the Excellence Award at the 2020 Beijing International Public Service Advertisement Creativity Competition.

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society bagged the Excellence Award at the 2020 Beijing International Public Service Advertisement Conference Creativity Competition for their public service campaign on Covid-19. This was the second Beijing International PSA Creativity Competition in which countries from across the globe participated.

The 2020 Beijing International Public Service Advertisement Conference Creativity Awards was organized by the Publicity Department of Beijing Municipal Committee of CPC and Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau. Last year, the conference and the awards were held at Beijing. However, this year, keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, the conference and the awards were held online. The entries were emailed while the jury sessions were held through video link across different continents. It was after rigorous jury sessions, that the APNS won the Excellence Award for their public service campaigns during the tough times of the pandemic. The awards are specifically organized to recognize organizations contributing towards betterment of society by spreading awareness and playing their part. The campaigns were welcomed from print, audio, video and interactive media. The APNS submitted in both “print and video” categories, and won the Excellence Award for both.

The APNS had launched a print campaign earlier this year informing masses about the pandemic, bursting myths and providing people with information to stay safe and healthy. The print campaign was supported by newspapers across Pakistan, so that the word reaches out to every corner of the country and help people.

The same was adapted for TV in the form a 40 seconds promo and was aired on various national channels as a public service message.