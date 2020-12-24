PDM facing internal conflicts: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated the politics of PDM is at stake. In a statement, she said the PDM is facing internal conflicts while its leader Maulana has been badly exposed by his political companion.

Along with it, the resignation-drive has also ended in a fiasco, she added. The elements comprising the PDM are pygmies before a giant like Prime Minister Imran Khan. The pygmy politicians are uttering follies and negative politics of the trio - princess, prince and the Maulana - has met its logical end, she said.

Dr Firdous Ashiq lamented the meetings held by the opposition resulted in increase in the number of corona patients. Usman Buzdar is disposing of necessary matters in self-isolation while issuing directions for strict implementation of the corona SOPs, she added.