‘China-Pakistan Friendship’ seminar held

LAHORE: Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre and Pakistan Study Centre Sichuan, China have jointly organized an online seminar on "China-Pakistan Friendship: Opportunities and Prospects beyond 70 Years".

PU Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Amra Raza, Dr Guangmin Xiu, Deputy Director of the Pakistan Studies Center, Office of Teaching and Research Director Hong Shu, Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, faculty members and 10 students from the School of International Relations and the School of History and Culture were invited to have online exchanges with 8 teachers and students from the Pakistan Study Center of Punjab University. Dr Magsi moderated the proceedings of the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Amra Raza underscored the need for enhancing joint cooperation in the field of literature among the Belt and Road countries. She also highlighted that joint research projects and student faculty exchanges could enhance friendly ties between China and Pakistan.

Young students from both sides discussed the China-Pakistan tourism cooperation, the prospects and challenges of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, cultural exchanges and industrial cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, China-Pakistan energy cooperation, China-Pakistan cultural exchanges after the pandemic, and South Asia. Dr Guangmin Xiu and Dr Amjad Magsi summarized the meeting.

Both sides believed that the online seminar had played a positive role in deepening mutual understanding and promoting academic exchanges and cooperation between the two universities.