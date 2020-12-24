Smart lockdown imposed at 17 places in Haripur

HARIPUR: The district administration has imposed a smart lockdown at 17 different scattered areas of the Haripur district, official sources said on Wednesday.

Following a recent surge in the corona positive cases, the district administration in consultation with the district health officer, Dr Saifullah Khalid, imposed a smart lockdown by deploying police and sealing the streets leading to the house from where the residents were tested positive for the virus.

These localities, according to official sources, were 16 houses in Ghazi tehsil, 15 houses in Sirya village, 14 houses in Mohallah Kund Haripur City, eight houses in Muhallah Babu,12 houses in Pharhala village, 11 houses in Muhallah Peeran and 10 houses in Muhallah Sadaat of Mankraey village, four houses in Sera-e-Niamat Khan, one house in Banda Munir Khan, three houses in Banda Mian Pirdad, five houses in Muhallah Syedan Hattar, six houses in Dhenda, and some houses in Khalabat Township and Afghan refugees camp.

According to the latest figures of corona cases, there were 17 new cases that were reported positive as compared to 18 on Tuesday.

Man commits suicide: A man committed suicide in Darwesh village, police said on Wednesday. The officials of the City Police Station said that Abbas, 45, depressed over his medical condition. On Wednesday morning, he went to his bedroom and shot at his head with a 30 bore pistol.