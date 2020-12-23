close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 23, 2020

New FPSC chairman sworn in

Top Story

A
APP
December 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed Chairman of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Zahid Saeed took oath of his office here on Tuesday. President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath to the FPSC chairman at an oath-taking ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Zahid Saeed, retired grade-22 officer, has served on several senior positions including as federal secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Secretary Petroleum, Punjab secretary Local Government and Community Development Department, Secretary Education Punjab and Chief Executive of Punjab Rural Support Programme.

The post of FPSC chairman was lying vacant for the past one week due to the death of former FPSC chairman Maroof Afzal.

Latest News

More From Top Story