ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau has approved filing of a reference against Imran Ali Yousuf, son-in-law of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, and ordered inquires against former chief ministers of Balochistan Dr Abdul Maalik and Sanaullah Zehri.

Besides them, the Executive Board also ordered inquiries against PML-N MNAs Mudassar Qayyum Nehra and his brother Azhar Qayyum Nehra, former MPA Mehr Aijaz Ahmed Machlana, PML-N MPA Saiful Malook, former chairman Railways Board Arif Azeem and former home secretary of Balochistan Akbar Durrani.

The meeting was held at the NAB Headquarters on Tuesday with Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair and was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, Director General Operations Syed Zahir Shah and other senior officers.

Former chairman Railways Board Arif Azeem was accused of purchasing locomotives on a single tender from China in violation of PEPRA rules. Former home secretary Balochistan Akbar Durrani was accused of not using the discretionary funds properly.

The NAB Executive Board approved filing of a corruption reference against Imran Ali Yousuf and others for misuse of government funds for personal gains, which inflicted Rs 499.2 million losses to the national exchequer. The board authorized filing of a corruption reference against Sarwar Javed, former member Board of Revenue, Quetta, Shahbaz Khan Mandokhel and former senior member Board of Revenue for illegally allotting state land to Dilshad Akhtar, causing Rs 6 crore and 48 lakh losses to the national exchequer.

The board accorded approval of conducting eight investigations against Mudassar Qayyum Nehra, former MNA, Azhar Qayyum Nehra, former MNA and others, Muhammad Asif Bilal, former director Food, Punjab, Ahmed Sher, deputy director, Food, Punjab, and others, management of Balochistan Development Authority and others, Balochistan Integrated Water Resource Management and Development Project, management of BDA, Haji Zarif Hussain Zai, contractor, district Musakhel and others, management of Revenue Department, district Naushaki and others, officials of Teaching DHQ Hospital, Dera Ghazi Khan and others, and MS Abdullah Sugar Mills Limited, Depalpur, and others.

The forum accorded approval of conducting 15 inquiries against Saiful Malook Khokhar, member provincial assembly, Punjab, Dr Abdul Maalik, former chief minister, Balochistan, Sanaullah Zerhi, former chief minister, Balochistan, Akbar Durrani, former secretary, Home Department, Quetta, Punjab Public Limited Companies Chief Executives Rahim Ziaratwal, Education Department, Quetta, and others, Juma Khan, member provincial assembly, Balochistan, Naseebullah Bazai, former additional chief secretary, Balochistan, Tariq Murtaza, MS Startrack Traders and others, Mehr Ejaz Ahmed Machlana, former member provincial assembly/former member Disaster Management and others, Rais Ibrahim Khalil Ahmed, former member Provincial Assembly, officials of Revenue Department, Liaquatpur, and others, Arif Azim, former chairman Railways, Mohsin Raza, general manager GEPCO, Mrs Rani Hafza Kanwal, former assistant deputy commissioner (Revenue) Gujrat, MS Abdullah Sugar Mills.

The board approved referring inquiries against Akhtar Hussain, Sabina Semab, Shahnaz Qamar, Maqsood Ahmed, Ahsan Sarwar Butt and others to the FBR for further proceedings as per law.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, while speaking at the meeting, said the NAB’s faith is a corruption-free Pakistan by adopting accountability for all. “All resources are being utilized to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion on priority as per law,” he said, adding that the NAB has directly or indirectly deposited a record Rs 714 billion in the national exchequer, following the policy of accountability for all. “Reputed international institutions have lauded the NAB performance which is an honour for the NAB,” he said.

He said the NAB has no affiliation with any party, group and individual but with the state of Pakistan. He directed all regional bureaus to conduct inquiries and investigations by ensuring self-respect of every person as the NAB is a human-friendly organization.