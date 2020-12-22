Two wounded in Peshawar cylinder explosion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A man and a woman were wounded in another cylinder blast at Sethi Town on Monday. Rescue officials said one Noor Khan and a woman were shifted to hospital when a gas cylinder went off in a house in Sethi Town. On Sunday, six people had been wounded in a cylinder blast in Sethi Town A number of cylinders have gone off in different parts of the city in the last few weeks, causing casualties and injuries.