Man kills wife, children over domestic issue

LAHORE:A man killed his wife, a step daughter and a step son over a domestic dispute in Green Town here on Monday.

Police removed the bodies to morgue. The suspect identified as Ashiq Ali had contracted second marriage with victim Shamim Bibi after divorcing his first wife. Shamim was also divorcee. Her children from her first marriage Fauzia, 16, and Faisal, 14, were living with her in a rented quarter in Bagrian Chowk, Green Town. The couple would often quarrel with each on some domestic issues. The suspect would often subject the victim to domestic violence.

On Sunday, a dispute erupted after the suspect alleged his wife of stealing clothes from home. The exchange of harsh words followed by violence continued the whole day. The neighbours said they had heard screams and noise. Children kept trying to pacify their stepfather. At night, the family went to sleep. In the morning, the suspect attacked the victims with a sharp-edged weapon and killed them. On information of the incident, police teams reached the spot and removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. They collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and recorded statements of eye-witnesses. Police arrested the suspect and were investigating the matter, said CCPO.

arrested: North Cantonment police claimed to have arrested a suspected drug dealer Shahbaz Ali. Police also recovered 1,000 bottles of local liquor and material for 10,000 more bottles. ASP North Cantt Bushra Ansar told reporters during a press conference that the suspect was involved in manufacturing of tainted liquor at his home and had a plan to smuggle these bottles on the occasion of Christmas and New Year Eve.

Meanwhile, two suspected drug dealers Kamran Javed and Khurram Saeed were arrested by Qila Gujjar Singh police on Monday. They were involved in selling tainted liquor. Police also recovered a large quantity of tainted liquor and illegal weapons from their possession. Cases have been registered against all the suspected.