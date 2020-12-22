Jamilur Rehman Muhammadzai passes away

PESHAWAR: A known social worker, Jamilur Rehman Muhammadzai, passed away on Monday after a protracted illness.

The family sources said he had not been keeping a good health for quite some time. He was shifted to a health facility in Islamabad last week when his condition worsened but expired there during treatment.The funeral prayers were offered at the City Railway Station in Faqirabad.He was laid to rest at a graveyard outside Gunj at a well-attended funeral.

The deceased was the father of Shakilur Rehman Muhammadzai and Ziaur Rehman Muhammadzai and first cousin of Hamidur Rehman Muhammadzai, a senior leader of the Awami National Party. Fateha is being offered at the family residence, located at Noor Street Chowk, Dilazak Road.