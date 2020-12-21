US blacklists Chinese companies including chip giant SMIC

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced it has imposed export controls on dozens of Chinese companies, including the country’s biggest chipmaker, SMIC, restricting its access to US technology over its alleged ties to China’s military. The announcement in the final weeks of President Donald Trump’s term comes after relations between Washington and Beijing soured under his administration, which saw the US start a trade war with China and expand its list of sanctioned entities to a few hundred Chinese companies and subsidiaries.