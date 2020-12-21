WAF concerned over information circulated in Meesha Shafi, Ali Zafar cases

Islamabad : Women’s Action Forum (WAF) Islamabad has expressed serious concern over prejudicial, misleading and blatantly incorrect information being circulated regarding cases involving Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar.

The statement issued by WAF termed it a concerted disinformation campaign geared towards creating a public perception that Shafi has been found “guilty” of “vilification” against Zafar. “These incorrect and distorted reports were circulated on major media outlets, which failed to disclose that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) does not have the authority/competence to determine “guilt” and “innocence”. Only a court of law can make such determinations,” mentions the statement.

The statement says that as is evident, the FIA has merely submitted an interim challan after conducting its own investigation, initiated on Zafar’s complaint. “This is not the first time criminal defamation laws have been utilised by powerful parties/institutions to silence those who, at great personal cost, dare to break the culture of silence,” states the statement.

WAF also expressed concern over the abuse of power and procedures by the FIA in finding, during the course of their investigation, that Shafi posted “defamatory” content against Zafar on social media. It says that Shafi came forward with her experience of sexual harassment and her allegations have not yet received a court hearing on the merits of the case, let alone been adjudicated upon conclusively.

“In the absence of a court ruling on the allegations of harassment, WAF Islamabad is deeply concerned over the unfairness of the investigation conducted by the FIA, which appears to be premature in nature and conducted in a partial manner. The content complained of by Zafar can only be deemed to be “defamatory” once a final judicial ruling is pronounced on whether the alleged harassment occurred or did not occur,” mentions the statement.

WAF expressed outraged by the attitude of the FIA in this case and says that it deliberately attempted to intimidate, silence and further, traumatize women who came forward with their painful and traumatic experiences of harassment.

Taken together with the Government of Pakistan’s grant of awards and endorsements to Zafar while the case is still sub judice, WAF viewed this as a clear attempt to intimidate, threaten and silence women who may wish to seek legal recourse against their harassers.

WAF Islamabad reminded the government that it is bound, under the Constitution of Pakistan 1973, to treat all citizens equally and extend equal protection of the law to men, women, and transgender persons. “We would similarly like to request the media to report impartially, responsibly and accurately, in line with the fundamental principles of ethical journalism,” says the statement.