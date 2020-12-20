‘Efforts on to relocate SALU Shahdadkot campus’

SUKKUR: Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur visited the Shahdadkot Campus of Shah Abdul Latif University established by the Higher Education Commission to cater to the requirements of the students of the remote areas of the province.

Prof. Dr. Chandan Lal Rohra, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Shahdadkot Campus welcomed the Vice Chancellor. Addressing the faculty members and administrative staff, Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said efforts are underway to shift the campus to the IBA Public School, Shahdadkot. Praising the faculty and administration of the Shahdadkot Campus, VC said it was thriving under the leadership of Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Chandan Lal Rohra. Dr. Ibupoto expressed the hope that the Shahdadkot Campus would serve the academic needs of the people of the remote areas. He also assured the Pro-Vice Chancellor of convening training workshops for capacity building of the faculty members.

Later the VC also visited the proposed site of the future campus and held a meeting. Prof. Dr. Maqsood Zia Shah, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Ghotki Campus, Engr. Ghulam Asghar Shaikh, Project Director (Works), Rasheed Ahmed Soomro and others were also present on the occasion.