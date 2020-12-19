Politicians decry action against non-customs paid vehicles

TIMERGARA: Political parties and residents of Lower Dir district have strongly criticised the administration for giving a go-ahead to police for seizing the reassembled vehicles in Malakand division.

Talking to this scribe here, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lower Dir head and former member provincial assembly (MPA) Aizazul Mulk Afkari termed launching of operation against reassembled vehicles as enmity to the poor and low income people. He appealed to the district administration to immediately stop operation and provide a viable solution to the issue.

Awami National Party( ANP) Lower Dir senior vice-president Malik Sajjad Yousafzai questioned as to where was the administration when the scrapped vehicles were being smuggled and reassembled in workshops in broad daylight. He alleged that many government agencies were involved in smuggling of the non-customs paid vehicles.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lower Dir president Malik Farooq Iqbal said the incompetent government of PTI had claimed to create 10 million jobs but actually it had rendered millions of poor people jobless due to its failed policies. He said seizing the reassembled vehicles owned by the people was a grave injustice.

Senior vice president of People’s Students Federation (PSF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fazal Hussain demanded for clarification of court orders, saying it was totally an administrative matter and the courts had nothing to do with it. He said courts only explained the legal aspect of cases.

Advocate Jehan Dastagir said the court had never issued orders to the administration to seize reassembled vehicles rather in its verdict issued by the Peshawar High Court Darul Qaza Swat bench in a superdari case between two persons had only explained that what kind of vehicle would be considered as tampered.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Lower Dir secretary information Alamzeb advocate urged the government to immediately stop operation against cut vehicles as Malakand division was hit by worst natural disasters and terrorism besides the area was exempted from all kinds of taxes.