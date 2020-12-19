PTI submits resolution to PA against PPPâ€™s Dec 27 Larkana rally

A group of lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly on Friday, condemning the organisation of a rally in Larkana by the Pakistan Peoples Party on December 27 amidst the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the province.

The PPP has been working to organise another power show of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on December 27 on the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has contacted leaders of the allianceâ€™s component parties and invited them to attend the rally.

PTI MPAs Khurram Sher Zaman, Shehzad Qureshi, Raja Azhar and Bilal Ghaffar submitted the resolution to the secretary of the Sindh Assembly, in which they said those who closed down the bazaars and marriage halls on the pretext of limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus were now holding rallies. They said the protection of the health and employment of citizens must be a priority but anti-people opposition parties were pushing the people towards a deadly disease.