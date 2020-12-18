Shahbaz Sharif fully aware of political developments despite being in prison

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of the major opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), is in complete harmony in dealing with the changing political situation in the country.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is also being taken into confidence by the party leadership and his approval is also sought for the steps to be taken, despite his being in prison currently. His son and leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, is also kept posted all information about the political developments.

Well-placed sources told The News on Thursday that when Shahbaz Sharif, who is also the opposition leader in the National Assembly, was visited by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Kot Lakhpat jail Lahore early this week, he was pleasantly surprised to find out that the imprisoned leader was fully aware of the events taking place in the country.

The sources said that Shahbaz Sharif made his visitors realised that his party had been informing him regularly about the important political decisions and actions being taken by it. His guidance was also sought by the party wherever required. The PML-N president thanked Bilawal for visiting him in prison.