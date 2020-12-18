close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

Gate pillar collapse kills three children in RYK

National

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Three children died when a pillar of a gate fell on them on Thursday. Reportedly, some children of Shahbazpur, Jamaluddinwali, were swinging on a gate when one of its pillars collapsed on them, leaving Faizan, Alia and Najma, all of four years old, dead on the spot. Ali Raza and five-year-old Ilyas sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a hospital.

