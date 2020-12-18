Gate pillar collapse kills three children in RYK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIMYAR KHAN: Three children died when a pillar of a gate fell on them on Thursday. Reportedly, some children of Shahbazpur, Jamaluddinwali, were swinging on a gate when one of its pillars collapsed on them, leaving Faizan, Alia and Najma, all of four years old, dead on the spot. Ali Raza and five-year-old Ilyas sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a hospital.