FIA submits comments in harassment case of journalist

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday filed its comments in a case pertaining to allegedly harassing senor journalist Fakhar Durrani in Islamabad High Court (IHC). IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. At the outset of hearing, the deputy attorney general appeared before the bench and apprised that the FIA wanted to file its comments in the case. After the comments submission, the court adjourned the hearing till January 28.