GCU webinar on coronavirus vaccines

LAHORE:Disease Awareness and Prevention Society (DAAPS) of the Government College University Lahore organised a webinar on “Coronavirus vaccine and myths related to it” here on Thursday.

Infectious diseases and internal medicine expert Dr Faheem Younus and GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi addressed the seminar which was aimed at diminishing misconceptions regarding the Coronavirus and its vaccines, while simultaneously providing exact information to the university students regarding its future prospects in Pakistan.

Addressing the webinar, Dr Younus said that two successful RNA-based vaccines (Pfizer and Modernma) would be soon available in the global biotech market for all countries, and explained their mode of operation. He added that these vaccines identify the spike proteins and then synthesize mRNA product, which after giving signals to the body, self-destructs and dissolves in the system. With this exploratory analysis, Dr Younas tried to bust the myth of lasting side effects. He hoped Pakistan would be able to prioritise and systematically distribute the vaccine, upon its reception, first among its frontline workers, then among older people and finally the youth.

He said that vaccines may cause minimal side effects in some people, but his address mainly focused on emphasising the overall benefit coronavirus vaccines would generate. His session ended with showing gratitude for being able to connect with the students of his alma mater through technology and reminiscing over his days spent at GCU.

Prof Zaidi enlightened the participants and the fellow panellists about the importance of vaccine, especially to the older people which have been the focal point of his research endeavours. He apprised the audience regarding the endeavours initiatives by GCU Lahore in these difficult and demanding times to raise awareness about coronavirus and practically support the frontline health workers. DAAPS President Sarmad Bilal and coordinator Sannan Virk also addressed the webinar.