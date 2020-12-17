RAWALPINDI: COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of great nation, are fully prepared to vanquish threats in all domains.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), visited field exercise area near Gujranwala Wednesday, the ISPR said. Lt-Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan, Commander Army Air Defence Command, received the COAS and air chief. Corps commanders Mangla and Gujranwala were also present on the occasion. The COAS and the air chief witnessed the ongoing field exercise, where concepts related to optimum use of long range air defence weapon systems and airspace management were practiced.

The exercise manifested the concept of ‘Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence’ in which air defence weapons of all regimes were incorporated. The exercise was particularly aimed at achieving optimum synergy amongst air defence elements, manoeuvring forces and all aerial platforms including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones, thereby mastering response against any misadventure by the enemy.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS lauded the professionalism of Army Air Defence and expressed complete satisfaction on operational readiness. “There is need for greater cooperation, integration and synchronisation to tackle complex and fluid battle field challenges that lie ahead,” he emphasised.