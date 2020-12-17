NGO initiates awareness campaign to combat Covid-19 pandemic

SUKKUR: The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO), a local NGO, has initiated a public awareness campaign to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in Shikarpur and Larkana districts. According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the key objectives of the project are to support and respond to Sindh government to address, respond, and mitigate the sufferings of the people. It said the SRSO initiated the project to engage and collaborate with community, district administration, and workers of the health department. In this regard, a team was hired and trained to make aware the people about the Covid-19 pandemic. Under this project, as many as 830 representatives of 83 local support organisations have been trained through one-day workshop in 83 union councils, including 37 UCs of Shikarpur and 46 UCs of Larkana.

The release said 830 more community resource persons (CRPs), including 415 males and 415 females, would be trained through a two-day workshop. Meanwhile, the CRPs would be responsible to enhance awareness and to educate the people to adopt preventive measures through community sessions and public announcement at the community level. Under this project, Personal Protection Equipment’s (PPEs) would also be provided to the health department and as many as 101 hand-washing stations would be established at different hospitals, schools, and public places in both districts.