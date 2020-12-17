Strict adherence to SoPs imperative to counter second wave

Islamabad : The existence of a safe and effective vaccine alone will not end the COVID-19 pandemic. A diverse set of tools is needed to slow the spread of the pandemic; this includes hand washing, physical distancing, wearing of masks, and strictest possible adherence to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country during the second wave.

UNICEF Representative to Pakistan Aida Girma expressed these views while addressing an online event organized by the Ministry of National Health Services and UNICEF here Wednesday to reinforce the need to adhere to Covid-19 SOPs during second wave of the pandemic.

“We can’t be complacent; we can’t let our guards down, and we must continue to adhere to SOPs,” Aida urged. The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan couldn’t agree less. “With over 440,000 confirmed cases in the country till date, the government is once again taking strict measures to mitigate the spread of the infection. The provincial governments are following suit by enforcing necessary preventing measures and encouraging people to protect themselves and others from the virus by adhering to the SoPs.”

UNICEF has joined the Advance Market Commitment of the COVAX Facility to allow low- and lower-middle income countries access to COVID-19 vaccines. In Pakistan, UNICEF will be leveraging its strengths in community engagement and vaccine supply to make sure that COVAX facility has safe, fast and equitable access to the vaccine. “This is an enormous undertaking and many challenges still lay ahead, but we are determined to make sure that Pakistan receives sufficient number and citizens have access to it,” Aida told the participants.

“With increase in number of Coronavirus infections, the number of patients in hospitals has also increased,” said Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Health Minister of Punjab. “This has happened because we did not continue to practice SoPs. We must wear a mask when going out as it reduces transmission of infection by 70 percent. Proper handwashing with soap is very beneficial and so is social distancing. If we continue to practice all SoPs, I assure you that we will counter the second wave of COVID-19 just as successfully as we managed the first time,” she added.

In his message on the occassion, Minister for Finance and Health KPK Taimur Saleem Jhagra urged people to alter their social behaviour in terms of following the SoPs strictly so that neither the health system is overburdened, nor economic development affected. We must also follow the instructions of the NCOC for avoiding mass gatherings. And within families, we must adhere to SoPs and take special care of the elderly and those showing symptoms.”

Rubaba Khan Buledi, Parliamentary Secretary Health, Balochistan said, “Please wash your hands frequently, wear a mask properly when going out, do not go out unnecessarily, and maintain social distance. We in Balochistan are taking all possible measures to curb and curtail this disease.”

Dr. Irshad Memon, Director General Health Services-Sindh said, “In Sindh, we managed to control the situation well during the first wave; however, just as the number of cases started to decrease, we became complacent and the positivity rate, which had declined to around 2.5 percent, has now gone up to 14 percent in the province, but we can control this by practicing the SoPs.”

During the event, a COVID-19 survivour shared her experience of suffering and recovering from the infection and the importance of practicing SoPs. Young adolescents talked about safe behaviour inside and outside their homes and a video was aired encouraging people to adhere to SOPS.